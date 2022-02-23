in Contract Awards, News

System High to Continue F-35 Joint Program Office Support Under $105M IDIQ Award

System High will continue to help the Department of Defense protect global F-35 fleet operations under a five-year, $105 million contract.

The F-35 Joint Program Office awarded the contract for multidisciplinary security services to development, deployment and sustainment efforts associated with the Lockheed Martin-built fighter aircraft, System High said Tuesday.

Work under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will take place at various facilities in Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Florida and other locations within and outside the continental U.S.

“The mission partnership established with the F-35 Security Directorate has created a solid foundation critical in preserving one of our nation’s most complex and expansive acquisition programs as it transitions to full-rate production and full operational capability,” said Rob Howe, president and CEO of System High.

