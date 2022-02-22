in Contract Awards, News

Textron to Continue Supporting Navy’s Unmanned Minesweeping System Under New Contract Modification

Textron to Continue Supporting Navy's Unmanned Minesweeping System Under New Contract Modification - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Textron Systems has received a $41.7 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to continue supporting the service branch’s unmanned mine influence sweeping technology.

The defense contractor will provide engineering and technical services and incidental materials for the Unmanned Influence Sweep System Unmanned Surface Vehicle program, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Textron will perform work in Hunt Valley, Maryland, and Slidell, Louisiana, until April 2023.

The Naval Sea Systems Command obligated over $10 million in Navy other procurement and research, development, test and evaluations funds upon the award of the modification. The funding will expire at the end of fiscal 2022.

The UISS is composed of Textron’s Common Unmanned Surface Vessel and a towed payload designed to conduct influence sweeping of magnetic, acoustic and hybrid mines. It is part of the littoral combat ship’s mine countermeasures mission package.

The company received an initial $33.8 million contract for UISS engineering and manufacturing development in October 2014.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Common Unmanned Surface VesselGovconminesweepingTextron SystemsU.S. NavyUnmanned Influence Sweep Systemunmanned surface vehicle

mm

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

Boeing to Build Attack Helicopters for Thailand Under $104M Army FMS Award - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Boeing to Build Attack Helicopters for Thailand Under $104M Army FMS Award
General Atomics' Weather Satellite Design Completes Final Review Under Space Force Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
General Atomics’ Weather Satellite Design Completes Final Review Under Space Force Program