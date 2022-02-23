Former Cisco Engineer Theodore Gates Joins NewWave as Cyber Business Development Director

Theodore Gates, formerly a senior security engineer for Cisco Systems‘ U.S. public sector segment, has been tapped by NewWave Telecom and Technologies to serve as director of cybersecurity business development.

He joins NewWave as the company establishes an architectural practice and consultancy dedicated to zero trust security, the information technology consulting provider said Tuesday.

The cybersecurity professional documented vulnerabilities, identified hardware attack vectors and performed security engineering work in his six-year tenure at Cisco.

His career also includes direct work with the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Federal Executive CIO Council.

“’Zero Trust Architecture’ really means a security model, a set of system design principles and a coordinated cybersecurity and system management strategy based on an acknowledgment that threats exist both inside and outside traditional network boundaries,” said Gates.

He added he looks forward to helping NewWave deliver zero trust architecture to customers.

Currently, Gates also serves as the cybersecurity communications chair of the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council.