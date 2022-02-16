Tim Kosiba Named CEO of Redacted’s Government Subsidiary

Tim Kosiba, a 33-year government service veteran, has been appointed to serve as CEO of bracket f, a government-focused subsidiary of cloud security company [redacted].

Kosiba will oversee services and training to help federal, state and local partners boost resiliency against cyber threats, [redacted] said Tuesday.

His public sector career spans technical, cybersecurity and forensic science work with the Department of Defense and the FBI, where he served as a forensic examiner for a computer analysis response team.

Kosiba most recently served with the DOD as a deputy commander and helped the National Security Agency implement cybersecurity policy.

The forensics professional was also a technical lead at the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The San Francisco-based cloud security company provides threat intelligence and response services to help customers defend against cyber threats.