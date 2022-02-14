in Contract Awards, News

TurbineOne to Continue Work on ML Situational Awareness Tech Under New Air Force Award

TurbineOne has received a new U.S. Air Force contract to advance its machine learning capabilities for providing deployed warfighters with situational awareness.

The San Francisco-based company said Friday the Small Business Innovation Research Phase II contract calls for the continued development of the Frontline Perception System’s AutoML feature, which is meant to enable operators to create or modify ML models in the field using real-world data.

To enhance the collection of situational awareness data, AutoML allows for the deployment of newly created or tuned algorithms to cameras, sensors, autonomous vehicles and drones on the battlefield even without an internet connection or any prior knowledge of coding.

Ian Kalin, CEO of TurbineOne, said the software technology builds on years of ML investments to help users synchronize real-world data with the ones from the original algorithms.

The company plans to provide its software after the end of the one-year Phase II contract that was awarded by the Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX innovation program.

