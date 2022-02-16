ULA Adds Kansas-Based Milling Precision to Atlas V Rocket Supplier Network

United Launch Alliance has awarded Wichita, Kansas-based company Milling Precision a supplier contract to provide fabricated and machined parts for its Atlas V launch vehicle.

Milling Precision joins a network of suppliers supporting the family of rockets that has conducted 90 payload missions for the Department of Defense, NASA and various commercial customers, ULA said Tuesday.

The launch services provider has 16 aerospace suppliers in Kansas and Tory Bruno, ULA president and CEO, recently visited the state to scout potential network additions that will help the company meet growing demands for launch services.

“As we continue our support to the nation as its premier launch services provider, we looking forward to working with Milling Precision to deliver those critical missions,” said Bruno, a previous Wash100 Award winner.