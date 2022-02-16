in Contract Awards, News

ULA Adds Kansas-Based Milling Precision to Atlas V Rocket Supplier Network

ULA Adds Kansas-Based Milling Precision to Atlas V Rocket Supplier Network - top government contractors - best government contracting event

United Launch Alliance has awarded Wichita, Kansas-based company Milling Precision a supplier contract to provide fabricated and machined parts for its Atlas V launch vehicle.

Milling Precision joins a network of suppliers supporting the family of rockets that has conducted 90 payload missions for the Department of Defense, NASA and various commercial customers, ULA said Tuesday.

The launch services provider has 16 aerospace suppliers in Kansas and Tory Bruno, ULA president and CEO, recently visited the state to scout potential network additions that will help the company meet growing demands for launch services.

“As we continue our support to the nation as its premier launch services provider, we looking forward to working with Milling Precision to deliver those critical missions,” said Bruno, a previous Wash100 Award winner.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Atlas V RocketDefense DepartmentGovconLaunch ServicesMilling PrecisionNASAtory brunounited launch alliance

mm

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Receives Pentagon OK to Host TS/SCI, Special Access Program Missions - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Receives Pentagon OK to Host TS/SCI, Special Access Program Missions
DHS Vet Soraya Correa Named to Brillient Advisory Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DHS Vet Soraya Correa Named to Brillient Advisory Board