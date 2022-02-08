Air Force Notifies Industry of $90M Systems Engineering, Tech Assistance Procurement Plan

The U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command has indicated its intent to procure technical and analytical services through a potential $90 million contract vehicle reserved for service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses.

A presolicitation notice posted on SAM.gov says the Systems Engineering & Technical Assistance VI contract entails assistance to AFSOC headquarters and components in three mission areas.

SETA VI functional areas listed in the notice are management and professional support services, education and training and engineering and technical services.

The majority of task orders will be performed at Hurlburt Field in Florida.

SA Technical Services, Advanced Concepts Enterprises and Streamline Defense hold positions on the SETA V contract.