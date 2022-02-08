USAF Taps Tomorrow.io to Build Satellites for 3D Weather Data

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Tomorrow.io a $19.3 million contract to develop weather satellites designed to deliver 3D global weather and ocean data to the service branch.

The company said Monday it will work on the constellation under AFVentures’ Strategic Funding Increase or STRATFI program, which aims to procure large-scale, strategic technologies for the U.S. military.

“Global environmental data is essential to effective mission planning and execution of air and ground operations,” said John Dreher, materiel leader of Hanscom Air Force Base’s weather systems branch.

He added that the project is envisioned to help Air Force weather operators gain awareness of current and predicted weather conditions.

Hanscom announced the contract on Nov. 30. The future constellation is scheduled to launch late this year.

Tomorrow.io has also unveiled plans to become a publicly listed company through a business combination with Pine Technology Acquisition. The merger would list Tomorrow.io’s common stock on the Nasdaq with the TMW and TMWW ticker symbols.