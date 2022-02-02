in Contract Awards, News

Valid Eval to Provide Evaluation Services for AFRL Program

Valid Eval, an online evaluation software-as-a-service provider, has received a task order to support the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory in assessing and selecting sources of directed energy systems.

Under the task, the company said Tuesday it will implement large-scale evaluation services to help traditional source selection technical evaluators within AFRL’s Directed Energy Technology Experimentation Research program in New Mexico.

According to Jacob Ablowitz, chief technology officer and chief operations officer at Valid Eval, the evaluation SaaS platform is designed to simplify the acquisition process to assist in completing audits and handling bid protests.

The award expands Valid Eval’s partnership with the Department of Defense, with work currently ongoing with the Army and Space Force.

