in Press Releases

Vectrus Awarded $250M Army Logistics Task Order; Chuck Prow Quoted

Vectrus Awarded $250M Army Logistics Task Order; Chuck Prow Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Feb. 23, 2022 — Vectrus will provide logistics support at Fort Benning in Georgia as part of a $250 million cost-plus-fixed-fee task order the U.S. Army awarded under the Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise contract, GovCon Wire reported.

“We are pleased to have been selected to provide logistical support services under this important task order. I would like to thank our Army client for their continued confidence in Vectrus,” said Chuck Prow, president and CEO of Vectrus.

Vectrus Awarded $250M Army Logistics Task Order; Chuck Prow Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Chuck Prow is among the winners of the 2022 Wash100 Award. Visit Wash100.com to cast your votes for him and your other favorite govcon leaders.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Press Releases

Chuck Prowcontract awardEnhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise contractFort BenningGovcongovconwirelogistics supportprnewsU.S. ArmyVectrus

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Al Whitmore, BAE's US Intelligence & Security Sector President, Named to 2022 Wash100 for Systems Integration and Modernization Leadership - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Al Whitmore, BAE’s US Intelligence & Security Sector President, Named to 2022 Wash100 for Systems Integration and Modernization Leadership