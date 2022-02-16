Viasat Satcom Management Software Secures DOD Integrated Waveform Certification; Craig Miller Quoted

Viasat‘s secured space network management software has been certified by the Department of Defense for use on legacy and next-generation defense ultra-high frequency satellite communications platforms.

The DOD Joint Interoperability Test Command Integrated Waveform certification allows military operators of the Visual Integrated SATCOM Information, Operation and Networking software to create more simultaneous networks that warfighters can access for situational awareness, Viasat said Tuesday.

VISION is designed to be used by military operators to remotely monitor and configure UHG demand-assigned multiple-access and IW services based on their mission priorities.

“Viasat is the only company to offer JITC-certified UHF SATCOM Network Channel Control software that meets the DOD’s performance standards to enhance situational awareness across the battlespace,” said Craig Miller, president of Viasat’s government systems arm.

VISION is currently used by NATO as part of its UHF SATCOM modernization drive and is set to enter the U.K. service for the British Skynet satellite network.