Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth, Incoming NGA Director, Secures 1st Wash100 Award

Executive Mosaic has included Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth, incoming director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, in the 2022 class of Wash100 Award recipients in recognition of his dedicated military service and anticipated intelligence leadership while serving as the eighth NGA director. The award represents Whitworth’s first Wash100 selection. Visit GovCon Wire to read his full profile.

“Frank Whitworth is a highly decorated logistics expert and keen strategist deserving of his new role as NGA Director and his Wash100 Award,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award. “Frank is presented the Wash100 in advance for his service, which we anticipate will be an uncommon and significant contribution to our national security.”

Don’t forget to cast your votes for Whitworth and your other favorite GovCon leaders on Wash100.com.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth and the NGA organization for being recognized with the 2022 Wash100 Award.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.