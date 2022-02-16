Army APNT Team Director William Nelson Talks Military, Commercial Space Capabilities During ExecutiveBiz Events’ Dual-Use Tech Forum

On Tuesday, ExecutiveBiz Events hosted its Dual-Use Technology in Space Defense Forum , which gathered defense agency and industry officials for a dynamic discussion of how technologies with both commercial and military applications can accelerate the country’s space capabilities, better position the U.S. in the race for space dominance and support a resilient, viable industrial base in the space domain.

William Nelson , director of the U.S. Army’s Assured Position, Navigation and Timing Cross Functional Team, delivered the virtual event’s opening keynote address and spoke about how dual-use technologies could help ensure the U.S.’ technological and military advantages as the push towards achieving space superiority becomes increasingly more vital to national security.

After an introduction by Chris Worley , vice president for Department of Defense Earth Intelligence at Maxar Technologies, Nelson began his keynote session with a brief history of the United States’ involvement in the global space race before diving into the risks, opportunities and innovations in the current space landscape, as well as the implications these factors pose for the future of space.

The U.S. entered the “space race” when the Army Ballistic Missile Defense Agency launched the first American satellite, Explorer 1, in 1958 – just one year after Sputnik was launched into orbit, Nelson explained. Since then, the country has been working to build up its space capabilities, technologies and intelligence to become a global leader in one of the most critical and fast-growing domains of the modern era.

In setting the scene for the trajectory of the space domain, Nelson said, “Today, there are more than 4,500 satellites in orbit with more than 100,000 additional satellites proposed in the coming years.”

Over the last five decades, Nelson noted, the world has become more reliant on space-based innovations and technologies. To give an example, he pointed out that satellites are used in a multitude of critical applications ranging from weather forecasting and geographical changes to telecommunications and banking.

“Nations all over the world have been reaching towards space to expand our knowledge on human health, biological materials and technology for future space exploration,” Nelson said. “Space technologies have become embedded in nearly everything we do – society relies on it.”

To emphasize the importance of space in national security on Earth, Nelson quoted U.S. Air Force Major General Bernard Schriever, who said in a famed speech, “our safety as a nation may depend upon our achieving space superiority.”

Nelson pointed out that commercial space activities have “expanded significantly” in recent years, resulting in new capabilities, lowered barriers for market entry and commoditized off-the-shelf technologies.

“These developments,” Nelson commented, “are contributing to a burgeoning space industry driven by entrepreneurial innovation and investment in advanced technology, decreased costs and increased demand for space based services.”

But as industry forges ahead in space developments, Nelson said public sector organizations and defense agencies must harness these innovations in military applications to support critical homeland and national security issues.

“The U.S. Army must be a leader in developing and securing technological advantage for military overage,” said Nelson. “Our desire and requirement for dual-use technology is ever more present as we push for more advanced systems and platforms.”

