Woolpert Hires M&A Vet Neil Churman as Chief Corporate Development Officer

Neil Churman, an executive with broad experience in mergers and acquisitions, has joined Woolpert as chief corporate development officer.

He will identify strategic acquisition opportunities and employ due diligence and integration to support acquired businesses, Woolpert said Thursday.

Churman’s career spans corporate development and leadership work for Michael Baker Corp., Morrissey Goodale, TRC Companies and 7 Mile Advisors, where he served as a buy-side acquisition consultant for Woolpert.

The executive said he attributes his move to Woolpert to the company’s technology-driven approach; financial backing; sustainable growth history; international presence; and integrated architecture, engineering and geospatial platform.

“The objective here is not to stray from what has made Woolpert what it is; it is to continue to make this firm better and make the companies that partner with us through M&A better by joining forces,” Churman said.