Zscaler Establishes Government Arm in Virginia; Peter Amirkhan Quoted

Cloud security company Zscaler has created a government-focused subsidiary with the intent to help federal customers implement strategies for the adoption of cybersecurity technologies and zero trust frameworks.

The Zscaler U.S. Government Solutions business is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and will accommodate 75 employees to support agencies and their systems integration partners, the company said Friday.

Peter Amirkhan, senior vice president for the public sector at Zscaler, said the company works with more than 100 government organizations and federal integrators and aims to grow the partnerships through its newly formed entity.

The San Jose, California-based parent organization became the first cloud services provider to secure Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a zero trust network access platform in 2018.

The Department of Defense’s innovation unit selected Zscaler to pilot a cloud management platform in 2020 and the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence partnered with the company in 2021 to demonstrate a roadmap for zero trust architecture implementation.