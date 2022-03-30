in Artificial Intelligence, News

Aeyon Secures Spot on JAIC Agreement for AI Services

Aeyon has landed a spot on a five-year basic ordering agreement for artificial intelligence services to help the Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center obtain, curate and manage data sets used in AI models.

The company said Friday it will prepare data for use in developing, testing, certifying and operating AI applications, under JAIC’s Data Readiness AI Development BOA.

Aeyon expects its services to help the DOD and other federal entities scale, implement and deliver AI applications meant to bolster analytical and business activities.

JAIC is tasked to evaluate AI technologies and inform DOD on how the department can apply them. The recent BOA work marks Aeyon’s second award from JAIC over the past months.

The company offers a portfolio of data analytics, engineering, robotic process automation, management consulting and program management services to federal customers.

