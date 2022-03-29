in Contract Awards, News

Air Force Announces $82M Contract Increase for Design, Engineering Support at DLA Locations

Air Force Announces $82M Contract Increase for Design, Engineering Support at DLA Locations - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Air Force has issued an $82 million ceiling increase on an existing multiple-award contract, through which 13 companies provide design and engineering support at Defense Logistics Agency sites.

The award will boost the ordering capacity for the mentioned services at DLA-managed fuel locations, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The government will assign performance locations per task order as the companies work to complete contract duties by March 1, 2026.

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center issued the award. The contractors are:

  • AECOM
  • AMEC/Wood
  • Argus
  • Burns & McDonnell
  • CJW Ventures
  • Enterprise Engineering
  • GTP Consulting Engineers
  • HDR
  • Pond
  • Robert and Co.
  • Stanley Consultants
  • Tetra Tech
  • Weston Solutions
ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

aecomAir Force Installation and Mission Support CenterAMEC/WoodArgusBurns & McDonnellCJW VenturesDefense Departmentengineering supportEnterprise EngineeringGovconGTP Consulting EngineersHDRStanley ConsultantsTetra TechU.S. Air ForceUSAFWeston Solutions

mm

Written by Nichols Martin

a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, produces articles on the federal government's technology and business interests. The coverage of these articles include government contracting, cybersecurity, information technology, health care and national security.

BAE Unit to Modernize Navy's USS Mustin Destroyer Ship Under $95M Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BAE Unit to Modernize Navy’s USS Mustin Destroyer Ship Under $95M Contract
GDIT to Support Army Biomedical Research Programs Under $171M Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GDIT to Support Army Biomedical Research Programs Under $171M Contract