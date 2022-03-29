Air Force Announces $82M Contract Increase for Design, Engineering Support at DLA Locations

The U.S. Air Force has issued an $82 million ceiling increase on an existing multiple-award contract, through which 13 companies provide design and engineering support at Defense Logistics Agency sites.

The award will boost the ordering capacity for the mentioned services at DLA-managed fuel locations, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The government will assign performance locations per task order as the companies work to complete contract duties by March 1, 2026.

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center issued the award. The contractors are: