Air Force Releases Solicitation for $90M SETA VI Technical, Analytical Support Contract

The U.S. Air Force is looking for service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses that can provide technical and analytical services under the Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance VI contract vehicle.

According to a SAM.gov solicitation published Friday, selected businesses could receive up to $90 million worth of task orders for non-personal management, professional, education, training, engineering and technical services supporting Air Force Special Operations Command missions.

SETA VI contractors will be called upon to help AFSOC in developing policies, making decisions, managing assets and operating systems mostly from Hurlburt Field in Florida and at other work locations within and outside the U.S.

The service branch will accept offers from interested parties until April 12.

In early February, the Air Force posted the presolicitation for SETA VI. Management and professional support services, education and training and engineering and technical services are the functional areas mentioned in the notice.

The current contractors under the previous SETA V contract are SA Technical Services, Advanced Concepts Enterprises and Streamline Defense.

mm

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

