Air Force Vet Ellen Pawlikowski Added to Velo3D’s Board

Ellen Pawlikowski, former commander of the U.S. Air Force Materiel Command, will join Velo3D‘s board of directors on March 15 to help the company meet growing demands for metal additive manufacturing offerings.

Velo3D said Wednesday Pawlikowski will bring experience as a 36-year Air Force veteran who also has a work background in the aviation, aerospace and defense sectors.

The retired general currently sits on the boards of Raytheon Technologies, SRI International and Applied Research Associates and previously led the Space and Missile Systems Center and the Air Force Research Laboratory.

“[Pawlikowski’s] track record shows she can help us meet our challenging goals to land and expand within critical industries and broaden the adoption of our additive manufacturing technology,” said Benny Buller, CEO and founder of Velo3D.

Pawlikowski’s addition comes as Velo3D prepares for the planned resignation of board members and early investors Ricardo Angel, Jory Bell, David Cowan and Sven Strohband following the metal additive manufacturing company’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange.