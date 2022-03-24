Air Force Vet Timothy Ray Named Strategic Adviser at Edge Computing Company SEMPRE

Timothy Ray, former chief of the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command, has joined digital infrastructure company SEMPRE as a strategic adviser.

SEMPRE said Wednesday the retired Air Force general will draw from his strategic deterrence experience to help in the development of the company’s automated technology for providing electromagnetic pulse-resistant military communications.

Ray entered service in 1985 and climbed ranks to become head of Air Forces Strategic-Air, U.S. Strategic Command and Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, as well as deputy chief of European Command. He retired from service as AFGSC commander in August.

“General Ray’s significant experience in national security and nuclear command and control will help us further tailor our products to meet today’s unique defense and commercial needs,” said Robert Spalding, CEO and founder of SEMPRE.

The company currently offers 5G and edge computing infrastructure for first responders, telecommunications operators and government and enterprise clients.