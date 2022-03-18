Airgility’s Pramod Raheja Keynotes Air Force Accelerator Demo Event

Pramod Raheja, co-founder and CEO of Airgility, delivered a keynote speech at a culminating event for the third iteration of the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory’s program with a startup accelerator organization.

The demo event took place Wednesday on Zoom and included presentations from 10 early-stage businesses that were part of The U.S. Air Force Lab with MassChallenge program, the service branch said Thursday.

Raheja, whose company develops unmanned aerial systems, headlined the virtual activity that also featured speeches by acting MassChallenge CEO Cait Brumme and Brian Carr, director of innovation for Hanscom AF Base’s command, control, communications, intelligence and networks directorate.

Airgility was among the 10 startups selected in April 2020 to join the inaugural cohort of the two-year pilot initiative, which AFRL and its partner created to encourage non-traditional vendors to pursue opportunities under the Small Business Innovative Research program.