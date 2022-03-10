Amentum CEO John Vollmer Secures 7th Wash100 Recognition

Executive Mosaic has presented John Vollmer, CEO of Amentum, his sixth consecutive Wash100 Award for his efforts to drive the company’s transformational growth and further market expansion. His inclusion in the 2022 class of Wash100 awardees marks his seventh time overall. Visit GovCon Wire to read his full profile.

Commenting on Vollmer’s win, Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award, said, “John drove the company’s rebranding to Amentum and morphed with authority into sophisticated technology solutions markets while maintaining a commanding presence in engineering, consulting, cyber and technology solutions.”

Executive Mosaic congratulates Vollmer and the Amentum team for their 2022 Wash100 recognition.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.