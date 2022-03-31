Amentum Lands $88M Contract to Support DLA Distribution Activities

Amentum Services has won a five-year, $88.5 million contract to support the Defense Logistics Agency’s warehouse and distribution activities at Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

The company also received the contract’s initial task order, which is valued at approximately $13.1 million, from the DLA Distribution, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Work under the firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will take place in Maryland and Utah through March 31, 2027.

The contract uses defense working capital funds allotted for fiscal years 2022 through 2027. The agency held a competitive solicitation for the award and gathered three proposals.

Amentum offers a wide range of technical services including sustainment, facility maintenance, engineering, testing, aviation technology and program management.