in Contract Awards, News

Ames Receives $115M Army Construction Contract for Flood Risk Management Structure in North Dakota

Ames Receives $115M Army Construction Contract for Flood Risk Management Structure in North Dakota - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has tapped Ames Construction to build a structure that would help in flood risk management efforts in North Dakota under a $114.9 million contract.

Ames will work on the Red River Structure as part of the Army engineers’ Fargo Moorhead Metropolitan Flood Risk Management Project until March 19, 2027, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

The initiative is aimed at lessening flood damage in the developed metro area through several risk management measures.

Work under the firm-fixed-price construction contract will take place in Fargo and is fully financed using civil construction funds for the fiscal year 2022.

Ames, a civil and industrial general contractor for energy, mining, transportation and commercial projects, is the only bidder on the award. 

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Ames ConstructionArmy Corps of Engineerscontract awardFargo Moorhead Metropolitan Flood Risk Management ProjectGovconRed RiverUS army

mm

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

Kymeta Announces $84M Additional Equity Investment Planned for Satellite Connectivity Growth - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Kymeta Announces $84M Additional Equity Investment Planned for Satellite Connectivity Growth