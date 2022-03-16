Ames Receives $115M Army Construction Contract for Flood Risk Management Structure in North Dakota

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has tapped Ames Construction to build a structure that would help in flood risk management efforts in North Dakota under a $114.9 million contract.

Ames will work on the Red River Structure as part of the Army engineers’ Fargo Moorhead Metropolitan Flood Risk Management Project until March 19, 2027, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

The initiative is aimed at lessening flood damage in the developed metro area through several risk management measures.

Work under the firm-fixed-price construction contract will take place in Fargo and is fully financed using civil construction funds for the fiscal year 2022.

Ames, a civil and industrial general contractor for energy, mining, transportation and commercial projects, is the only bidder on the award.