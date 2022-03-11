Army CIO Raj Iyer Awarded 2nd Straight Wash100 Recognition

Executive Mosaic has named Raj Iyer, chief information officer of the U.S. Army, as one of the winners of the 2022 Wash100 Award in recognition of his cloud migration and digital strategy leadership. This marks the second consecutive year that Iyer has been included in Executive Mosaic’s annual selection of most esteemed executives and officials in the government contracting arena. Visit GovCon Wire to read his full profile.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.