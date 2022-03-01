in News, Technology

AT&T, IBM Launch Simulated Environments Showcasing 5G, Cloud, AI Tech

AT&T and IBM have announced new simulated environments that are designed to exhibit the uses of their 5G connectivity, hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence technologies.

William Stovall, AT&T’s vice president of mobility and internet of things, and Bill Lambertson, IBM’s vice president for cloud, 5G and edge, wrote in a blog post published Monday that the partnership showcases how 5G and edge computing could drive digital transformation efforts across industries.

The companies created test environments at IBM’s Yorktown laboratory in New York that would allow their enterprise clients to observe first-hand the capabilities of AI to analyze, filter and share data at the edge through a 5G network and partnership is planning a simulation center at the IBM Bethesda Lab in Maryland where researchers could evaluate data security systems.

They are also working to combine AI and machine learning to improve visibility across 5G, IoT and other networks at the AT&T 5G Innovation Studio in Texas and to use cloud and satellite communications to provide access to edge data even in low-latency and private cellular networks.

Looking forward, IBM and AT&T will continue to drive collaboration at scale, bringing new innovation to life that helps makes the world a more efficient and smarter place,” noted Stovall and Lambertson.

Written by Angeline Leishman

