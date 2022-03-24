Presidio Seeks to Grow Cloud Business Through AWS Partnership

Presidio has partnered with Amazon Web Services in a strategy to gain more technical experience and expand advisory and assistance work in cloud adoption projects.

The partnership seeks to certify Presidio professionals to help government and commercial customers implement cloud technology and manage the adoption life cycle, the company said Tuesday.

Presidio, which holds AWS Premier Consulting Partner status, also looks to expand a managed service provider business model between the two companies.

The New York-based digital services provider has pursued nearly 900 certifications with Amazon’s cloud business in the areas of DevOps, solutions architecture, security and systems operations.

“Our strategic agreement with AWS fundamentally steps on the gas to accelerate innovation with training and resources to pave the way for our customers who want to move to the cloud to do so more easily and predictably,” said Chris Cagnazzi, senior vice president and general manager of Presidio’s digital business.