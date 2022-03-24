BAE Proposes Beowulf for Army’s Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle Production Contract

BAE Systems has proposed its amphibious tracked vehicle for a U.S. Army contract to produce an all-terrain vehicle that can operate in the Arctic and other extreme cold weather environments.

The company said Wednesday it offered its Beowulf vehicle after completing the prototype assessment phase of the service’s Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle program.

In January, BAE was one of the companies invited by the Army to submit proposals for the CATV program after its prototype passed the tests in Alaska. The testing includes operations in extreme cold weather, user assessment by military personnel, amphibious operations and capability to navigate terrain with different levels of complexity.

Beowulf is an unarmored vehicle that can transport warfighters and payloads and operate in snow, swamp, mud, sand, rock, coastal and steep mountain environments.

The platform has a mobility system and comes with a modular design that can be reconfigured to support various missions including search and rescue, humanitarian and disaster relief and logistical support.