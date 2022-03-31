BAE Secures Phase 2 Contract for DARPA’s Integrated RF Electronics Program

BAE Systems’ research and development arm will continue developing radio frequency mixed-mode circuit designs for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency under a Phase 2 award worth $5 million.

The company said Wednesday its FAST Labs will work on integrated RF analog and digital electronics for the second phase of the Technologies for Mixed-mode Ultra Scaled Integrated Circuits program.

R&D work under the T-MUSIC initiative is aimed at producing wafers capable of providing wide spectral coverage, high resolution, large dynamic range and high information processing bandwidth for communications, radar and electronic warfare applications.

“Building on the success of Phase 1, in Phase 2 we’ll continue to develop the advanced electronics capabilities that could serve as the foundation for greatly enhanced Department of Defense capabilities in advanced RF sensors and high capacity communication,” said Chris Rappa, product line director for RF, EW and advanced electronics at FAST Labs.

BAE will perform work at its facilities in Merrimack, New Hampshire; Lexington, Massachusetts; and Manassas, Virginia.