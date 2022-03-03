in News, Technology

BAE Unveils New Electronic Warfare Modules for Airborne Platforms

BAE Systems has released new electronic warfare building blocks developed for the Department of Defense to allow for customizable EW missions with a range of airborne combat systems.

The company said Wednesday its Storm EW Modules employ a scalable design and common-core architecture to boost the survivability, situational awareness and electromagnetic capabilities of U.S. forces and foreign allies.

The modules are designed for integration into fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aircraft systems, guided missiles and other airborne platforms to enable rapid software reprogramming.

BAE expects the modules to lessen life cycle and engineering costs for users through optimized design, production and sustainment processes.

The company performs work on the Storm EW Modules at facilities in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Texas.

