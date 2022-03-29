in Contract Awards, News

BAE Unit to Modernize Navy’s USS Mustin Destroyer Ship Under $95M Contract

BAE Systems has won a potential $95.2 million contract to update, repair and maintain USS Mustin, a guided missile destroyer in the U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke class.

The company’s San Diego Ship Repair business in California will help Naval Sea Systems Command carry out the fiscal 2022 depot modernization project for DDG-89, the Department of Defense said Monday.

NAVSEA will obligate $89.4 million at the time of award using the branch’s other procurement and operations and maintenance funds. The firm-fixed-price contract will reach its potential value if the service exercises all options.

The command chose BAE for the effort after a full and open competition on the legacy FedBizOpps website.

Written by Angeline Leishman

