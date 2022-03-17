in News, Technology

BCS Debuts Cloud Migration Service for Government Clients; Craig Harris Quoted

BCS Debuts Cloud Migration Service for Government Clients; Craig Harris Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Data center services provider BCS has introduced an offering meant to help government customers transition digital applications and operations to a cloud environment with the use of Google‘s platform.

The veteran-owned company said Wednesday its delivery model for BCS Cloud Services is similar to the approach used to support highly regulated industries and the offering covers digital asset migration and management assistance for agencies.

Craig Harris, chief government programs officer at BCS, said the new service “seeks to eliminate the pain experienced by many organizations attempting to transform their way of doing business by going to the cloud.”

BCS is headquartered in Addison, Texas, and employs solution architects who have completed certification programs for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

BCS Cloud ServicesBCS Data Center Operationscloud migrationCraig HarrisGoogle CloudGovcon

mm

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

Fortanix Helps Federal Clients Protect Data With Integrated Security Platform; Ambuj Kumar Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Fortanix Helps Federal Clients Protect Data With Integrated Security Platform; Ambuj Kumar Quoted