BCS Debuts Cloud Migration Service for Government Clients; Craig Harris Quoted

Data center services provider BCS has introduced an offering meant to help government customers transition digital applications and operations to a cloud environment with the use of Google‘s platform.

The veteran-owned company said Wednesday its delivery model for BCS Cloud Services is similar to the approach used to support highly regulated industries and the offering covers digital asset migration and management assistance for agencies.

Craig Harris, chief government programs officer at BCS, said the new service “seeks to eliminate the pain experienced by many organizations attempting to transform their way of doing business by going to the cloud.”

BCS is headquartered in Addison, Texas, and employs solution architects who have completed certification programs for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.