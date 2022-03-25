BlueHalo Announces New Mexico Expansion With Tech Complex; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted

BlueHalo will invest in an existing facility at Sandia Science & Technology Park in Albuquerque as part of efforts to expand its footprint in New Mexico to create new jobs and meet the needs of its customer base.

The 83,000-square-foot facility will provide BlueHalo with additional office space to accommodate 300 employees in New Mexico and more area to support research and development and manufacturing initiatives, the company said Thursday.

Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, said the decision to expand near Kirtland Air Force Base will help prevent program disruptions and enable the company to facilitate the delivery of new technologies to warfighters.

“This facility will be upfitted to accommodate our high-tech needs and will serve as one of the major hubs across the BlueHalo Labs national infrastructure,” Moneymaker added.

BlueHalo said it plans to create more than 70 jobs and expects to move to the new facility by May.

Building improvements will enable the company to further advance technology innovation and manufacture products in various mission areas, including laser communications, advanced radio frequency systems, space-qualified electronics and c-UAS and directed energy.

The defense and space contractor has received $2.25 million from the New Mexico Economic Development Department and a pledge of $250,000 from the City of Albuquerque Economic Development Department.

