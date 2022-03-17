in Contract Awards, News

Boeing to Produce P8-A Training Systems for South Korea Under $55M Navy Order

Boeing has received a U.S. Navy order worth $55.4 million to build hardware for training South Korean aircrew on the P-8A maritime patrol aircraft.

The defense contractor will develop the P-8A training systems that will be delivered to South Korea at its facilities in St. Louis, Missouri, and Tampa, Florida, until July 2025, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The order provides for training equipment for operational flight trainer, weapons tactics and maintenance, for maintenance support cabinet and training system support center, as well as for 11-seater electronic classrooms for maintenance, mission systems desktop training and flight management systems training topics.

Boeing will also contribute logistics, engineering and management technical expertise.

The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division used Foreign Military Sales money to fully fund the order made against Boeing’s existing basic ordering agreement.

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

