Air Force Brig. Gen. Heath Collins to Keynote ExecutiveBiz Forum on Digital Twins

Brig. Gen. Heath Collins, program executive officer for weapons at the Air Force, will keynote an ExecutiveBiz forum on April 14 to give his perspective on how digital engineering methods and technologies can help the service branch develop warfighting platforms.

Collins has concurrently served as PEO for Weapons and director of the Armament Directorate at Eglin AF Base since July 2020. He oversees life cycle activities related to the branch’s air-delivered munitions under an approximately $92 billion portfolio.

The directorate led by Collins chose 55 vendors to carry out work in digital and systems engineering, agile processes, enterprise analytics and open architecture areas under the 10-year, $46 billion Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract announced in September 2021.

In January 2021, the Team Eglin Weapons Digital Enterprise demonstrated a prototype of the Gray Wolf swarming weapons system and a process to collect and integrate data from weapons in-flight with information from a battlefield environment and send back through the Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System.

Other executives invited to speak at the forum include Tina Dolph, president and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies and an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2022; and Kristin Cochran, vice president of digital solutions at SGT.