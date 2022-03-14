C3 AI-Enabled Air Force Maintenance Program Granted ATO at Impact Level 5

A data-driven maintenance program led by the U.S. Air Force’s Rapid Sustainment Office and enabled by C3 AI was granted a continuous authority to operate at impact level 5 by the service branch.

C3 AI said Friday its Predictive Analytics and Decision Assistant is employed to help RSO maintain USAF’s fleet, boost aircraft availability and reduce aircraft downtime under the Condition Based Maintenance Plus program.

The new authorization for the initiative allows C3 AI to deploy enterprise artificial intelligence technologies across various USAF applications and develop platforms for government customers.

C3 AI may also use the ATO to harness USAF’s maintenance and logistical data on over 22 aircraft platforms to predict which components need to be removed and replaced. The authorization also grants the company direct access to data of USAF national security systems.

The company uses Amazon Web Services’ Elastic Kubernetes Services and is the first one to do so in an IL5 production application.

RSO and C3 AI have been working together since September 2020 to achieve the ATO.

On July 26, the Potomac Officers Club will host the 2022 Air Force Forum to provide public and private sector leaders with a platform to discuss the service branch’s strategies, challenges and opportunities. Click here to learn more about the event and register now!