C3 AI’s Application Platform to Support DCSA’s Security Clearance Processes; Thomas Siebel Quoted

C3 AI has partnered with the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency on the use of artificial intelligence in modernizing the federal organization’s background investigation processes.

The software company said Thursday the C3 AI Application Platform will be employed to help DCSA speed up security clearance applications through an automated application that collates information from federal and contractor applicants and other data sources.

The platform is also expected to allow for use of artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities in support of agency analysts.

The selection of the enterprise AI platform is part of an ongoing digital transformation initiative within DCSA, the agency responsible for background investigations, vetting and clearance adjudications for most of the federal government.

We are advancing the agency’s mission to accelerate clearance adjudication while maintaining the trustworthiness and integrity of the U.S. federal workforce,” said Thomas Siebel, CEO of C3 AI.

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

