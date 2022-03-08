in Industry News, News

CAES Partners With Trident Systems for RF, Digital Signal Processing Offerings; Mike Kahn Quoted

CAES and Trident Systems have teamed up to market advanced radio frequency and digital signal processing technologies for space, air, sea and land defense uses.

The two companies will use their combined expertise in radiation-hardened microelectronics, computing, and processing and communications subsystems to address customer needs, CAES said Monday.

According to Mike Kahn, president and CEO of CAES and a previous Wash100 Award recipient, the partnership is aimed at meeting needs of customers in the national security space.

“The alignment of CAES and Trident Systems further enhances our capability to address the accelerated pace of innovation and rapidly scalable production required for modern space and [command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance] mission requirements,” he added.

John Broglio, president of Trident, said the partners’ electronics and production capabilities could help expand the industry’s access to technologies, specialty engineering and manufacturing at scale.

Written by Angeline Leishman

