Carahsoft Launches Okta’s Identity & Access Management Offering on AWS Marketplace; Craig Abod Quoted

Carahsoft has added two identity and access management platforms from Okta to Amazon Web Services’ digital catalog that offers government customers access to third-party cloud offerings.

The AWS Marketplace now includes Okta’s Workforce Identity and Customer Identity software-as-a-service offerings for the federal, state, local and education sectors, Carahsoft said Friday.

“Public Sector customers now have an additional, more simplified method to quickly procure and deploy Okta’s modern access solutions to help agencies securely connect their workforce,” said Craig Abod, president of Carahsoft and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

Carahsoft, an AWS distribution partner, has a 16-member sales team that brings the cloud-based identity management platform to agencies and promotes the offering through marketing events and a grants program.