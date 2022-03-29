in Industry News, News, Wash100

Carahsoft President Craig Abod Secures 8th Wash100 Award

Executive Mosaic has inducted Craig Abod, president of Carahsoft Technology, into the 2022 class of the Wash100 Award in recognition of his leadership in driving software portfolio and vendor partnership growth. This represents the eighth time that Abod has been included in Executive Mosaic’s annual list of the most notable executives and officials in the government contracting sector. Visit GovCon Wire to read his full profile.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Craig Abod and the Carahsoft team for their 2022 Wash100 selection.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

