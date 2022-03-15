Carahsoft’s John Lee: StateRAMP Could Help State, Local Governments Verify Cloud Security

John Lee, vice president of cloud solutions at Carahsoft Technology, said state and local government agencies looking to transition to a hybrid or multicloud environment can turn to the State Risk and Authorization Management Program to verify the security of cloud platforms they intend to adopt.

Lee wrote in a blog post published Monday that StateRAMP could help agencies improve their operating efficiency by “verifying the cybersecurity policy, providing an approved list of vendors, and maintaining the list by continuously monitoring those service providers’ products, impact level, provider type, and security status.”

He discussed how StateRAMP could help address the need for a cybersecurity standard on the state level.

“StateRAMP streamlines this process by curating a baseline of cyber assurance and level of trust between the public and private organizations,” he noted.

Lee cited how cybersecurity efficiency is achieved once agencies decide to move to multicloud platforms.

“Agencies can take advantage of having several cloud platforms by strategically placing specific jobs and responsibilities with particular clouds to optimize cybersecurity operations,” Lee noted.

“Integrating cloud platforms in a hybrid or MultiCloud system allows the public sector to align applications to those platforms to increase the functionality and connection of data between them,” he added.