Aerospace Industry Vet Charles Beames Named SpiderOak Chairman

Charles Beames, a more than three-decade aerospace industry veteran, has been elected to serve as chairman of the board of directors at space cybersecurity company SpiderOak.

He will bring to the role his aerospace and business leadership experience and expertise as the company counters cyberthreats to the space economy, SpiderOak said Tuesday.

Beames comes to SpiderOak as the company prepares to launch its OrbitSecure software for use in military, civilian and commercial space operations. The company develops commercial off-the-shelf zero trust platforms that use blockchain technology to protect space architectures from cyberattacks.

“The gravest threat to commercial and national security space success continues to be a cyber-attack from our adversaries,” Beames said. “I am excited to be leading the board of the company that pioneered No-Knowledge encryption systems and will ensure a more secure end-to-end space infrastructure for our country and the private sector.”

Beames is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and former president of Vulcan Aerospace. He previously served as principal director of space and intelligence systems at the Department of Defense.

He will continue to serve as chairman of the SmallSat Alliance and executive chairman of York Space Systems and sit on the boards of other aerospace firms.