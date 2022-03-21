Chenega Subsidiary to Help Maintain MDA Missile Launch Hardware

A Chenega Corp. subsidiary has won a $42.8 million follow-on award to help the Missile Defense Agency field and maintain hardware used to launch missile assets.

Under the five-year contract, Venturi will assist MDA in the preparation, loading and unloading, transportation, erection and handling of live missile launchers, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The agency received two proposals for the competitive procurement effort via the governmentwide point of entry website and ordered the services under the General Services Administration’s Federal Supply Schedule contract.

MDA is obligating $2.1 million on the award. Work will take place in Alabama, Virginia and Colorado through March 2027.