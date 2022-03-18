Clara Conti, Red Hat Public Sector VP & GM, Gets 1st Wash100 Recognition

Executive Mosaic has featured Clara Conti, vice president and general manager of Red Hat’s public sector business, in the 2022 Wash100 class in recognition of her leadership in the open source and hybrid cloud technology areas.

This year marks her entry into Executive Mosaic’s annual list of leaders who drive government contracting activity from both public and private sector angles. Conti joined Red Hat in October 2021 and has more than two decades of technology industry experience.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.