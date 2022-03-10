Cloud Security Alliance, 3 Companies Unveil Zero Trust Advancement Center

The Cloud Security Alliance has teamed up with CrowdStrike, Zscaler and Okta to launch a new center that seeks to advance best practices, research and education about zero trust.

The Zero Trust Advancement Center will provide courses in zero trust strategy and architecture, release research whitepapers, conduct a CloudBytes webinar series and offer the Certificate of Zero Trust Knowledge professional credentialing program over the next 18 months, CSA said Wednesday.

CSA and its partners will also initiate an annual Zero Trust Summit in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an online center for zero trust resources.

“Many IT and security executives, as well as the rank and file, report that they do not have access to quality education that explains Zero Trust in a vendor-agnostic setting, frames it as a set of guiding principles, and helps provide context around the myriad of related solutions,” said Jim Reavis, CEO of CSA.

Reavis added the organization is thrilled to work with Zscaler, CrowdStrike and Okta to advance the development of a standards-driven zero Trust knowledge through the new center.

Jay Chaudhry, CEO, chairman and founder of Zscaler, said the company is pleased that CSA is leading efforts to educate the market on the shift to zero trust strategy to protect data, applications and users from cyberthreats.