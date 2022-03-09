in Contract Awards, News

Concepts Communications, DOL Partner on PWD Employment Efforts; Karen Herson Quoted

Concepts Communications has received a five-year blanket purchase agreement to continue helping the Department of Labor manage outreach efforts in support of people with disabilities.

The company said Wednesday it will assist DOL’s Office of Disability Employment Policy in executing both existing and future outreach initiatives.

The BPA continues Concepts Communications’ work under four initiatives, through which the company has supplied multi-media materials for the office’s policy priorities and partnerships with organizations representing state and local agencies.

These initiatives are the Campaign for Disability Employment, the State Exchange on Employment and Disability, ePolicyWorks and Strategic Communications and Outreach.

“We look forward to continued partnership with the agency as it works to promote an inclusive pandemic recovery and strengthen understanding of disability as a key dimension of workforce diversity,” said Karen Herson, president of Concepts Communications.

