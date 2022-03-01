in Contract Awards, News

Credence Dynamo Solutions Lands $74M Army Contract for Resource Management Support

Credence Dynamo Solutions has won a $73.6 million contract to perform technical and program management services for the U.S. Army’s resources.

The Department of Defense said Monday the company will assist the Army in planning, allocating, executing and overseeing resources under the contract, which also provides for support with regard to congressional authorization.

The Army held a competitive solicitation for the contract online and gathered a total of five proposals.

The government will assign performance locations and obligate funds per order as the contractor works to complete duties by Feb. 27, 2027.

Credence Dynamo Solutions operates as a joint venture between Credence Management Solutions and Dynamo Technologies under a mentor-protege agreement.

