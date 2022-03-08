in Cybersecurity, News

CrowdStrike, Cloudflare, Ping Identity Announce Critical Infrastructure Defense Project

Cloudflare, CrowdStrike and Ping Identity have agreed to collaborate on a project to offer free cybersecurity services to U.S. power and water utilities, hospitals and other critical infrastructure entities to help strengthen their defenses against cyberthreats.

The companies will work with public sector partners on the Critical Infrastructure Defense Project, which will provide a roadmap outlining security measures that organizations can use to protect and defend their infrastructure from cyberattacks, according to a joint release published Monday.

Cloudflare will offer its suite of zero trust platforms, while CrowdStrike will provide endpoint protection and intelligence services. Organizations can also gain access to Ping Identity’s zero trust identity offerings.

“We are honored to come together with CrowdStrike and Ping Identity during this time of heightened security risk to protect our nation’s most vulnerable infrastructure,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare.

George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike, said the project is a public service initiative meant to secure data and endpoints of some of the country’s key critical infrastructure entities.

“With heightened targeting risk on our critical infrastructure, strong identity security is more important than ever,” said Andre Durand, founder and CEO of Ping Identity. “Together we stand strong in keeping our nation and infrastructure secure.”

In February, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released a “Shields Up” notice warning federal agencies, companies and other critical organizations to be prepared for potential cyberattacks amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

