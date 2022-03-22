Crown Point, TMGL Form Joint Venture to Offer Videoconferencing Tech to Federal Clients

Crown Point Systems and TMGL, a Native Hawaiian-Owned engineering and technical support provider, have established a new 8(a) joint venture that will cater to communications requirements of various federal clients.

The newly formed MCP Joint Venture will market audio-visual, command and control, and multi-domain videoconferencing technologies to the U.S. Navy, the Department of Defense and civilian federal agencies, Crown Point said Monday.

“MCP Joint Venture combines the organizational strengths, capabilities, and accelerated contract vehicles for which both Crown Point Systems’ and TMGL’s clients have asked,” noted Ryan Marovish, CEO of Crown Point

Meanwhile, Phil Bower, president of TMGL, said customers will be provided with mission support through combined systems integration expertise and information technology capabilities.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Crown Point delivers command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance services to federal agencies.

TMGL, on the other hand, is a subsidiary of non-profit corporation The Makua Group.