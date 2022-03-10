Cyber Policy Professor Kevin Powers Named to CyberSaint Advisory Board

Kevin Powers, a cybersecurity policy professor at Boston College, will bring his experience as a researcher and lawyer to the growth advisory board of CyberSaint, where he will serve as a strategic adviser.

He will be responsible for helping CyberSaint secure its market position while increasing its customers and product capabilities, the information technology service management company said.

Powers leads Boston College’s master’s degree program in cybersecurity policy and governance, and works as a cybersecurity research affiliate to Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management.

His career includes previous work as an attorney for the departments of Defense and Justice, as well as law firms in Washington, D.C., and Boston. He also served as deputy general counsel to the superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, where he also administered classes.

In addition, Powers led the collegiate working group panel for the Department of Homeland Security’s National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education.

CyberSaint is a Boston-based company that provides its customers with a platform for cyber risk automation.